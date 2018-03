Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Two people died of carbon monoxide poisoning in Azerbaijan. Report informs referring to the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, a resident of the city Nijat Hajibayli died of carbon monoxide poisoning at his house in Yasamal district.

A resident of Gazakh region Rafat Rzayev was hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning and died there.