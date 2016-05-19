Trial over Azerbaijani official accused of taking bribes starts

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today preliminary hearing on the criminal case of Fasad Mustafayev, accused of taking bribes, has been held at Baku Court of Grave Crimes.

Report informs, biographical details of the accused has been specified in the trial, presided by judge Alovsat Abbasov.

Review meeting scheduled for June 2, 2016.

Notably, according to the information spread by the General Prosecutor's Office past year, illegal actions of an official of the Medical Social Expert Commission were disclosed.

As a result of the urgent investigative and operational activities in June 2015 Commission Chairman Fasad Mustafayev asked the resident of Baku, a disabled group 2 due to loss of vision 1,500 AZN for re-examination and determination of the degree of disability. On November 23 F.Mustafayev was detained by the Main Directorate for Combating Corruption in the act when receiving a bribe in the amount of 1,200 AZN from a relative of a disabled person in his office.

During inspection at Mustafayev's office a number of documents of evidential value in a criminal case were found and confiscated.

A criminal case opened under Art. 311.1 (bribery) of the Criminal Code.