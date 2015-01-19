Baku traffic police to work in strict regime on January 20

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Baku City State Traffic Police Office (BCSTPO) will work in strict regime on the occasion of 25th anniversary of January 20 Tragedy. Report was told by the department head of BCSTPO Vagif Asadov.

The employees of BCSTPO will provide traffic regulation around the Alley of Martyrs in order to ensure the safety of visitors from 07:00 a.m. in the morning to the end of the event.

On the occasion of Martyrs' Memorial Day, the traffic will be restricted from the Parliament Avenue to Alley of Martyrs, Mehdi Huseyn Street,1 to the front of Theater, crossing of Mikayil Mushfig Street with Huseyin Javid Avenue, crossings of M.Mushfig circle with Press Avenue and Abbasgulu Abbaszada Street with Izzet Nabiyev Street .

BCSTPO recommends drivers to use alternative roads or public transport due to the event to be held on the occasion of January 20 anniversary.