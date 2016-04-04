Shells thrown by Armenians fell in houses in Terter district

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 2, Armenians continuously attacking positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces along the front using large-caliber weapons, mortars, rocket-propelled grenades and guns.

Report informs, once again a number of front-line settlements of Terter region including Azadgaragoyunlu and Duyarli villages were subjected to enemy fire.

Thus, on April 3, at 21:00 one of the shells thrown by Armenian armed forces to the village Azadgaragoyunlu, fell into the house of Mirza Rahimov Rahim oglu born in 1968.

On April 4, at 14:00 bombs completely destroyed the house of Etibar Guliyev Jalil in village Duyarli.

As a result of the incident, residents in the neighborhood Aliyeva Mehpara Nabi born in 1984 and Kamala Agayeva Ajdar born in 1976 were injured The injured were hospitalized.

According to the information from Terter district prosecutor's office and the district police station, a criminal case opened on the facts in the Terter region prosecutor's office, the case is under investigation.