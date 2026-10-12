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    Kyiv City Council member thanks Azerbaijan for energy support

    Foreign policy
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 14:12
    Kyiv City Council member thanks Azerbaijan for energy support

    Azerbaijan's continued support for Ukraine is of immense value and should never be forgotten, Dmytro Belotserkovets, a member of the Kyiv City Council, said in an interview with Report's Eastern Europe bureau.

    According to him, Azerbaijan's energy assistance to Ukraine, particularly to Kyiv, which is facing especially difficult conditions, plays an important role in the daily lives of the capital's residents.

    "Today, Ukraine's energy infrastructure is facing serious challenges. In such a difficult situation, the support provided by Azerbaijan helps prevent many Ukrainians, including residents of Kyiv, from facing a humanitarian crisis," the council member stressed.

    Belotserkovets concluded by expressing gratitude to Azerbaijan on behalf of the residents of the Ukrainian capital.

    Energy cooperation Azerbaijan-Ukraine relations
    Kiyev Şəhər Şurasının deputatı Azərbaycana enerji dəstəyinə görə təşəkkür edib
    Депутат Киевсовета поблагодарил Азербайджан за энергетическую поддержку
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