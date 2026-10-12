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    Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan discuss trade and investment cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 15:10
    Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan discuss trade and investment cooperation

    Deputy Governor of Uzbekistan's Bukhara Region Botir Shahriyorov and Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Uzbekistan Rashad Mammadov have discussed prospects for expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as strengthening interregional ties, the Bukhara Region administration said on its Telegram channel.

    During the meeting, the sides discussed strengthening bilateral relations, developing cooperation in new areas and expanding ties between regions of the two countries.

    Particular attention was paid to Bukhara Region's economic and investment potential, the implementation of mutually beneficial projects and the expansion of cooperation with Azerbaijani business circles.

    The officials also exchanged views on developing trade and economic relations, establishing direct contacts between entrepreneurs and supporting new investment initiatives.

    Tourism development, promoting Bukhara's historical and cultural heritage internationally, sharing experience and strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties were also identified as promising areas of cooperation.

    The sides emphasized that the historical and cultural ties between the two peoples provide a solid foundation for further mutually beneficial cooperation.

    Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan discuss trade and investment cooperation
    Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan discuss trade and investment cooperation
    Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan discuss trade and investment cooperation
    Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan discuss trade and investment cooperation
    Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan discuss trade and investment cooperation
    Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan discuss trade and investment cooperation
    Rashad Mammadov Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations
    Özbəkistan və Azərbaycan ticari-iqtisadi əməkdaşlığı müzakirə ediblər
    Photo
    Узбекистан и Азербайджан обсудили торгово-экономическое сотрудничество
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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