Azerbaijan's ambassador presents credentials to Hungarian president
Foreign policy
- 12 October, 2026
- 14:54
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Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Hungary, Esmira Jafarova, has presented her credentials to Hungarian President Andras Baka, Report informs.
"Today I had the honour to present my Letter of Credence to the President of Hungary, His Excellency Mr. András Baka," Jafarova wrote on X.
Azərbaycanın Macarıstandakı səfiri etimadnaməsini ölkə prezidentinə təqdim edib
Посол Азербайджана в Венгрии вручила верительную грамоту президенту страны
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