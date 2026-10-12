Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Azerbaijan's ambassador presents credentials to Hungarian president

    Foreign policy
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 14:54
    Azerbaijan's ambassador presents credentials to Hungarian president

    Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Hungary, Esmira Jafarova, has presented her credentials to Hungarian President Andras Baka, Report informs.

    "Today I had the honour to present my Letter of Credence to the President of Hungary, His Excellency Mr. András Baka," Jafarova wrote on X.

    Esmira Jafarova Andras Baka
    Azərbaycanın Macarıstandakı səfiri etimadnaməsini ölkə prezidentinə təqdim edib
    Посол Азербайджана в Венгрии вручила верительную грамоту президенту страны
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    00:28
    Ali Asadov sends congratulations to Morocco's first female head of government
    Foreign policy
    00:22
    Azerbaijani wrestlers win two gold medals at Vladikavkaz tournament
    Individual sports
    23:35
    Video
    President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts shared video on Cambodian Prime Minister's visit to Azerbaijan
    Foreign policy
    23:17
    Parviz Shahbazov: Oil market stability also depends on safe energy deliveries
    Energy
    23:11
    Georgia seeks role in China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan transport route
    Region
    22:34
    Education authorities inspect dress-code compliance in Baku schools
    Education and science
    22:15
    Photo
    Azerbaijani photo club continues 'landmine-free world' campaign in Sarajevo
    Foreign policy
    21:59
    Shaffer: Military outcome paved way for Armenia-Azerbaijan peace
    Foreign policy
    21:31
    29 foreign ministers accuse Iran of hostile hybrid activities
    Other countries
    All News Feed