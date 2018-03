Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ An earthquake was recorded in Sheki at 09.49 a.m. local time.

Report informs, this information was provided by the Republican Seismological Service Center of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

The quake of 7 points in epicenter, felt to 6-5 points in nearby towns.

Earthquake was of 5.9-magnitude, and 13 km of depth.