Russian citizen wanted in Czech Republic arrested in Azerbaijan

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Baku Court of Grave Crimes has held a trial under presentation of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Justice regarding wanted Russian citizen Kirill Smirnov's extradition to the Czech Republic.

Report informs, biographical details of the accused were specified in the hearing presided by judge Afgan Hajiyev.

Then the court delivered its judgment on extradition of K.Smirnov to the Czech Republic. He was arrested in the courtroom.

Notably, Russian citizen K.Smirnov was wanted in the Czech Republic for failing to fulfill the court's decision. He was arrested in Azerbaijan. A preventive measure under police control was chosen on him.

The Czech Republic requested extradition of the Russian citizen.