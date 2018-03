Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ Russian citizen committed murder at the wedding in Azerbaijan. Report informs referring to the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the accident occurred in Garakhan-Shikhlar village of Aghdash region, on October 20, at about 10:00 p.m.

During the dispute, a citizen of the Russian Federation Arastun Ashrafli stabbed a resident of the village Isgandar Umarov and escaped the scene. I.Umarov died at the hospital.

The criminal case under Article 120 (premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code was launched. The investigation is underway by the employees of Aghdash Region Police Department.