Representatives of Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office participate in CCPE meeting
Incident
- 20 October, 2025
- 13:02
Sabuhi Aliyev, head of the International Legal Cooperation Department at Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office, attended the 20th Plenary Meeting of the Consultative Council of European Prosecutors (CCPE) in Strasbourg, France, Report informs referring to the Prosecutor General's Office.
During the meeting, the opinion on "Diversity and Inclusion in Public Prosecution Services" was discussed, and elections for the organization's governing bodies were held.
Raymond Briscoe, a representative of the Public Prosecution Service of Ireland, was elected President of the Council for next year.
