Police seized weapons and drugs from resident of Nardaran

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ Police confiscated weapons and drugs from residents of Nardaran.

Report Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) informed.

According to information, as a result of search operations conducted by General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime and Sabunchu District Police Office, found and seized 1 pomegranate "F-1" and 3.95 grams of heroin in house of previously convicted Ali Aliyev, who lives in the village of Nardaran.

In addition, in the village of Nardaran bag was found with weapons "AKS", 39 bullets and magazine charger.