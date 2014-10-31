Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ A police officer fired for gross traffic rule violation in Azerbaijan. Report informs referring to the law enforcement.

According to the report of police employee of the rapid response regiment sergeant Farhadov Peyman Farhad oglu violated traffic rules in the "Gara Garayev" metro area going into the opposite lane of traffic on the car "VAZ 2107" without car plates. He didn't obey the orders of a traffic policeman to stop the car. P.Farhadov stopped only after the wheel flew off the car. Later became known he was a police officer.

P.Farhadov was removed from his post. Administrative proceeding was commenced.