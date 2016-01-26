Person wanted in Russia detained in Azerbaijan

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Person wanted in Russia has been detained in Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to official website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to the information, detainee wanted for intentional infliction of serious harm to health.

As a result of operational search actions conducted by officials of MIA Main Criminal Investigations Directorate, Zulfugar Gambarov, wanted for Article 111 (intentional infliction of serious harm tohealth) of Criminal Code has been detained in Russia.