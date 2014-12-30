Pardon Decree carried out in women's prison No. 4

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ A decree "on pardoning a number of sentenced persons" signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was carried out in women's prison No. 4.

Report informs, Deputy Chief of the Penitentiary Service, Nizamaddin Jalilov attended the event organized in connection with the pardon decree.

2 persons were released from the prison No.4. They are Nushaba Ahmadova and Gunel Hasanova. The employee of Report in penitentiary institution informed that the relatives of N.Ahmadova welcomed her while, but G.Hasanova by no one. She got the document on her release and left the prison.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree to pardon 87 prisoners. Of these, 79 are released from prison, three people released from correctional work, and five people from fines.

According to the presidential decree, the decision on pardon was made after the appeals of a number of prisoners, their family members, the Commissioner for Human Rights, the human rights organizations, addressed to the President of Azerbaijan, was taken into account the personality, health status, marital status of prisoners, their behaviour while serving their sentence and proceeding from the principles of humanism.