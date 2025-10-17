Over 150 criminal groups neutralized in Azerbaijan in nine months

A total of 152 criminal groups comprising 408 individuals involved in serious and particularly serious crimes were neutralized in Azerbaijan between January and September this year, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The ministry reported that 284 crimes previously unsolved from past years were successfully uncovered. Authorities detained 85.1% of individuals on the wanted list, located 90% of missing persons, and found 22,268 debtors evading civil obligations.

Additionally, 87.7% of petty theft cases were solved.