Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum

    Over 150 criminal groups neutralized in Azerbaijan in nine months

    Incident
    • 17 October, 2025
    • 18:50
    Over 150 criminal groups neutralized in Azerbaijan in nine months

    A total of 152 criminal groups comprising 408 individuals involved in serious and particularly serious crimes were neutralized in Azerbaijan between January and September this year, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

    The ministry reported that 284 crimes previously unsolved from past years were successfully uncovered. Authorities detained 85.1% of individuals on the wanted list, located 90% of missing persons, and found 22,268 debtors evading civil obligations.

    Additionally, 87.7% of petty theft cases were solved.

    criminal groups Ministry of Internal Affairs
    Bu ilin 9 ayında 152 cinayətkar qrup zərərsizləşdirilib
    В Азербайджане за 9 месяцев обезврежены 152 преступные группы

    Latest News

    19:30

    Date of Estonian Foreign Minister's visit to Azerbaijan revealed

    Foreign policy
    19:21

    Draft state budget for next year submitted to Milli Majlis

    Domestic policy
    19:08

    Aircraft of Uzbekistan Airways makes emergency landing at Baku airport

    Infrastructure
    19:03
    Photo

    Preparations for OIC summit to be held in Azerbaijan next year discussed

    Other
    18:50

    Over 150 criminal groups neutralized in Azerbaijan in nine months

    Incident
    18:39

    Azerbaijan establishes embassy in Bahrain

    Foreign policy
    18:18

    UN World Food Programme increases deliveries to Gaza to 560 tons of food per day

    Other countries
    18:07
    Photo

    Concert held in Fuzuli to mark city day

    Culture
    18:00
    Photo

    Azerbaijan participates in annual meetings of its constituency group at World Bank, IMF

    Finance
    All News Feed