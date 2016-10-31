Organizers of illegal betting and gambling detained in Baku

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan has conducted successful operation aimed at prevention of illegal operation of internet portals and sites of local and foreign providers of sport betting games without contract with official operator of betting games in the country and punishment of persons engaged in illegal organization of such games.

Report informs, press service of the ministry stated.

According to information, Organized Crime Department of the ministry received operational information on organization of illegal betting and gambling games in one of the tea houses located in Binagadi district, Baku.

The fact was confirmed after operative inspection of the premises. Tayyar Huseynov, Ramin Musayev and Suliddin Nasirov who was organizing illegal betting and gambling were detained. Legal action was taken against seven people engaged in illegal betting and gambling in the premises.

Written betting coupons and other items were revealed and taken as material evidence after inspection of tea house by officers.

Notably, Investigation department of the Main Police Office have already launched a criminal case on the fact, the investigation is underway.