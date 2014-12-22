​One person killed in fire on board fishing vessel near Kuril Islands

A fire occurred on board Russia’s Atlant vessel fishing near the Kuril island of Simushir in Russia’s Far Eastern Sakhalin Region, killing a senior foreman, the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk sea rescue subcenter told TASS.

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/

“The emergency situation happened at night. A fire broke out on the vessel for unknown reasons. Two vessels, the Yasny and the Vostok, approached the burning Atlant. The crew from the burning ship was taken aboard the Vostok vessel,” the subcenter’s captain on duty said, informs Report citing TASS.

He said that according to preliminary data, the senior foreman suffocated in smoke and died. The Atlant captain had two of his fingers broken.

There is a strong storm at the site of the incident, the scope of destruction caused by the fire is unknown yet.