Ministry of Emergy Situations urges people to observe beach safety rules

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ The ministry of Emergency Situations urged people to observe safety rules on the beaches.

Report was told in the press service of the Ministry.

It was noted that swimming outside the marked area or in windy weather, staying the night on the beach, being drunk on the beach, doing rough manners in the water, catching fish on the beach, using boats and other small ships except rescue techniques are forbidden.

The ministry stated that parents should control their children on the beaches and everyone should follow the challenges and requirements of rescuers, warning signs and instruction boards: "Standing in the scorching sun continuously and entering the water after the sunset are dangerous."

It was also stressed that the beach is much safer from 09:00 a.m. to 21:00 p.m. The ministry said that the indifference to the rules is a threat to human life!

Call 112 in a dangerous situations!