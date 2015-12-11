MES landed firefighters to 10th base in 'Guneshli' oil rig

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) uninterruptedly continues measures for extinguishing fire in deep sea base number 10 in 'Guneshli' oil rig.

Report informs referring to official website of Ministry, on December 10 at 15:35 Baku time, 5 experienced firefighters landed to 10th base with special firefighting and protection equipment from 'Vikhr-5' vessel of State Fire Protection Service of Ministry.

Group, landed to base ensured security of restoration works conducted by SOCAR employees around burning wells during 6 hours. Today at 09:00 a.m. Baku time, group of 4 persons landed to 10th base from 'Vikhr-8' vessel. During accident restoration works in base, firefighting landing groups provide safety of carried out works and employees, their protection and evacuation during fire.