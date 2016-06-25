​Madat Guliyev: 'Extensive reforms in State Security Service gave an impetus for more efficient and flexible activities'

Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Considering demands of the day, extensive reforms in the State Security Service gave an impetus for more efficient and flexible organization”.

Report informs, this was stated by the head of the State Security Service, Lieutenant-General Madat Guliyev in his article written due to the Armed Forces Day of Azerbaijan on June 26.

He noted that a responsible and honorable task of protecting the interests and security of the people and the state, providing power and strength of the Armed Forces falls on the state security bodies:

"The activities of the State Security Service, established by Decree (dated December 14, 2015) of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev, is aimed at ensuring independence, sovereignty and favorable conditions for implementation of progressive policies. The most important tasks are the preventive measures to tackle threats to the national interests of the country, protection and strengthening of statehood, an effective fight against crime."

Head of the State Security Service said that a state of war, attention of the surveillance services of foreign states, increasing terrorism on an international scale require staff security services to show vigilance and professionalism to ensure security of the state and the people: "As a result of tireless activities of purposeful, deliberate and pragmatic policy of the Mr. President, Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev successfully continues the policy of the national leader Heydar Aliyev in accordance with challenges of the modern world, independence, growing political, economic and military power of the state strengthen day by day."