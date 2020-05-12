Energy
15:48 /
Implementation of Absheron project on track: SOCAR
15:42 /
TAP construction completed 95.1%
11:38 /
Azerbaijan exports oil worth $4.8B in four months
11:20 /
Azerbaijan sees 29% growth in revenues from natural gas export
10:29 /
Azerbaijani oil price rises
14:56 /
Iran supports decline in oil output
13:02 /
Jordan's court decides on gas deal with Israel
12:12 /
EIA lowers forecast for Azerbaijan’s oil output
11:58 /
Azerbaijani oil price rises
15:38 /
Azerbaijan increased oil production in April
14:04 /
Export of Shah Deniz gas through Sangachal terminal increased
13:53 /
BTC sees decline in expenditures
13:47 /
Shah Deniz gets growth in production
13:06 /
Kazakhstan increases oil output
12:37 /
SCP daily average throughput ups 12%
12:26 /
Drilling activities in Shallow Water Absheron Peninsula to commence early next year
12:15 /
Evaluation program may be conducted on Shafag-Asiman offshore block
12:06 /
AIOC increases volume of associated gas delivered to SOCAR