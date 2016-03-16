Lawyer asks court to acquit Rauf Mirgadirov

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Today, in Baku Appeal Court held the trial on appeal of the journalist Rauf Mirgadirov.

Report informs, R.Mirgadirov's lawyer Fuad Agayev acted in trial presided by Judge Abid Abdinbayov.

He asked to acquit the journalist. The trial will continue tomorrow.

After the process mother of R.Mirgadirov Rafiga Isayeva made a statement to journalists and said that her son had health problems. According to her, Mirgadirov has severe headaches, he takes drugs.

Notably, R.Mirgadyrov was arrested in April 2014 in Turkey, then was deported to Azerbaijan. He is charged under Art. 274 of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code (high treason). He was sentenced to 6 years in prison. R.Mirgadyrov has appealed against the verdict.