Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ Gold and jewelry worth 9 thousand AZN stolen from apartment in Baku.

Report informs the Interior Ministry said.

As a result of operations conducted by officers of 35th Khatai District Police Department Farid Bakhshiyev, suspected of stealing gold and jewelry worth 9 thousand AZN from apartment of Leyla Shahbazova on August 11 detained.

An investigation is underway.