Foreigner attempted to enter Baku Metro via ventilation system detained

Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 25 at 01:30 a.m., the Special riot police employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) have detained citizen of the Republic of Belarus Ilyevskiy Sergei Timofeevich, who attempted to cross via ventilation system and enter Baku Metro.

Report informs joint statement of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Prosecutor General's Office declares.

At the subway scene were found gloves, forehead flashlights, two ropes of different lengths, as well 10 pieces of paint tube, 12 tubes of color outbursts headline, "Nikon" camera, "Sony" video camera were seized. As a result of the review, unveiled the photos of Tbilisi and Yerevan subway stations, as well as the Baku metro's scheme, mobile phone and money.

Police officials unveiled that, he travelled to Armenia and Georgia last week.

He said that, he has intended to make graffiti pictures on the walls of Baku subway.

The investigation is underway.