​Embassy: Relevant structures of Iran mobilized to search for missing Azerbaijani fishermen in Caspian Sea

Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ The relevant structures of Iran are mobilized to search for the missing Azerbaijani fishermen in the Caspian Sea, Report was informed by the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

The Embassy stated that the search operations continue, but there is no information about whereabouts of the fishermen.

The Embassy also said, the information that the fishermen were detained by law enforcement agencies of Iran, is not true.

Last week 4 Azerbaijani fisherman lost in the Caspian Sea. Later, media reported that they were detained by law enforcement agencies of Iran.