EgyptAir: No Azerbaijani citizens on board of aircraft disappeared from radar

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ No Azerbaijani citizens were on board of EgyptAir aircraft disappeared from radar over the Mediterranean Sea. Report was told in the EgyptAir.

According to the information, Egyptair A320 aircraft in its flight number MS804 lost contact with radar above the Mediterranean Sea about 280 km from the Egyptian seacoast at 02:30 am CLT as the flight was expected to arrive Cairo Airport at 03:15 am CLT.

Egyptair confirmed that there were 56 passengers in addition to 10 cabin crew members onboard the aircraft and the passengers' nationalities are as follows: 15 French, 30 Egyptian, 1 British, 1 Belgium, 2 Iraqis, 1 Kuwaiti, 1 Saudi, 1 Sudanese, 1 Chadian, 1 Portuguese, 1 Algerian, 1 Canadian.