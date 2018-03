Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Earthquake in Iran was felt in the territory of Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the Republican Seismic Survey Center of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

According to the preliminary data, the earthquake was recorded in Nakhchivan - 76 km south-west of Iran

The magnitude of earthquake was 4.6 at depth of 5 kilometers.

According to the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, 4.3 magnitude tremors hit Iran.