Daughter of former chief of executive power files an appeal

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Nigar Abdullayeva, who was accused of fraud filed an appeal to the Supreme Court against the verdict delivered against her.

Report informs, an appeal will be considered on January 12 under the chairmanship of judge, Gulzar Rzayeva.

Notably, Nigar Abdullayeva, born in 1982, is the daughter of the former head of Salyan region Seyran Seyranov, who up to September 2014 was the head of the protocol department of the Ministry of Economic Development. She is accused of embezzling 500 thousand manats by fraud. N.Abdullayeva under the pretext of creating a tourist agency took money from 19 people and did not return.

On September 22, N.Abdullayeva accused under Art. 178.3.2 (fraud committed with causing damage in large size) of the Criminal Code, was sentenced to 8 years in prison. Disagreeing with the decision N.Abdullayeva filed an appeal to Baku Appeal Court. Also disagreed with the decision of the Court of Appeal, N.Abdullayeva filed an appeal to the Supreme Court against the decision of the Court of Appeal.