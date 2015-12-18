Criminal case filed over chief of house building cooperative in Azerbaijan

Baku. 18 December.REPORT.AZ/ Criminal case launched on head of house building cooperative in Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the press service of General Prosecutor's Office, appeal of Baku resident on illegal actions of officials of House Building Cooperative No. 198 was investigated at the Office for Combating Corruption under General Prosecutor's Office.

Criminal case opened on Rashad Jamalov, Director of house building cooperative, for Article 308.1 (abuse of powers) and Article 311.1 (receiving bribe money) of Criminal Code since exist grounds for suspicion in his receiving bribe in the amount of 2 thousand manats from citizen in order to make official sale of flat in multistory residential building constructed in D.Bunyadzadeh Street 55, Yasamal district of Baku city.

The investigation is underway.