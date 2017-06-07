Cargo of cosmetic goods and equipment from Ukraine to Azerbaijan stolen, worth 70 thousand EUR

Kyiv. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ A truck of goods and equipment of famous French cosmetics company belonging to Azerbaijani businessman was stolen in Vinnitsa region of Ukraine.

Report informs, the cargo from France was loaded onto an Ukrainian truck after being delivered in Ukraine last week and sent to Odessa. Carrying out transfer of the load, Sergei Kolesnichenko said that contact with the driver was cut off next day. An unknown number made a call after two days stating seizure of the cargo.

S.Kolesnichenko said that appealed to the law enforcement agencies together with the company's lawyer, however, no result yet. According to him, the total cost of the cargo is 70 thousand EUR.

The cosmetics company did not want to be disclosed regarding investigation.