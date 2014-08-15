Burglar brothers arrested in Baku

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ Two brothers suspected in theft were detained by the police in Sabunchu region of Baku, Report informs referring to the press service of Baku Main Police Department.

As the result of the operations carried out by the employees of 12th Police Department of Sabunchu region, Elnur Yaqubov and his brother Elmir suspected in burglary were arrested.

They burglarized Vugar Mirimov’s house located at G.Vazirov street on April 2 and stole 3000 manats, notebook and jewelry, a mobile phone from Ramil Aliyev’s house located at the same street on May 23 and Gurban Orujov’s 2 mobile phones from the hospital located in the territory of the district on June 12.

The investigation is underway.