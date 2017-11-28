BHOS student: Today I am in right place, in right hands

© BANM

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ “Today I am in right place, in right hands”, says Gabil, Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) student, future engineer who scored 700 entrance points.

Referring to the BHOS press service, Report News Agency presents an interview with him:

- Gabil, who is Gabil Aliyev who scored 700 entrance points during the admission examination for the higher schools?

- I was born in Baku in 2000 and finished with distinction Turkish Deyanet Vagfi Baku Turkish Lyceum. My family is composed of 5 persons. My father is chemical engineer, my mother is philologist, my brother is a schoolboy and my elder sister is a higher school student. Two years ago, my sister having scored high admission points, 662, was admitted to faculty of law.

- Could you please elaborate on your successes and which of them are you mostly proud of?

- Still at school, I always had distinctive grades. For instance, when I was 11 year student I became bronze medal winner during the Republican Chemistry Competition. I finished the secondary school with gold medal. For that period, they were the successes I was mostly proud of. As for this period I am most of all proud of collecting 700 points which made my family happy and winning the Presidential scholarship which I regard the greatest achievements.

- Gabil, knowing that with 700 points you opened the doors of all higher schools, why did you select Baku Higher Oil School?

- Frankly, I did not do this choice by chance. After long search me and my family preferred BHOS. Along with offering high quality education BHOS is involved in training specialists, providing diverse conditions for students’ social development and their future career opportunities.

- Our readers are curious about what a student should do to achieve his/her goals?

- In my opinion, the most important is discipline. It is absurd to learn the materials meant for 11 years within one year. The learning process should be systematic starting from early school years in order to be able to comprehend and master the program of senior years. In addition, you should work hard to achieve your goals, as behind every success there stands hard work. However, one should find the time for rest as tiredness might cause attention distraction during examinations.

- What motivates you in life most of all?

- Trust of my family, my friends their encouragement turned to be motivation for me during the period for preparation for examinations. Because of distraction of attention during the first entrance examination I collected 680 points, during second examination I gathered 700 points and made my family be proud of me forcing me to continue my work for even greater achievements. This fact does motivate me.

- Gabil, what would you advise to the future students who are reading your interview?

- I would advise them to learn more about the specialties and the higher schools they are interested in. They should learn the opinions of senior year students and graduates. In addition, they should not leave the choice to be made by others, their choice should be made in favor of the higher school which is involved with multifaceted training of specialists having specialization you are interested in.Sometimes higher schools fail to justify hopes students and their parents. From this point of view, I am happy to tell that I am in the right place and in right hands.