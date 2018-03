Baku hosts Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting

31 October, 2017 14:36

© President.az Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Baku today hosts the 6th meeting of Azerbaijan-Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council. Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan are participating at the event.