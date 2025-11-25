Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League

    Azerbaijani trucks held at Georgian border for 20+ days — No explanation given

    Incident
    • 25 November, 2025
    • 17:22
    Azerbaijani trucks held at Georgian border for 20+ days — No explanation given

    Azerbaijani trucks have been stopped at the Batumi and Tbilisi border checkpoints in Georgia for more than 20 days.

    Speaking to Report, truck driver Aslan Karimov said the issue affects only trucks carrying tobacco, while other cargo passes freely:

    "Only our trucks are being held, Georgian trucks pass without issue. No reason is given, and no clear response is provided. We applied to the customs authorities, but were told the trucks are under the supervision of the financial police. However, these are transit goods headed to Europe."

    Karimov noted that there is no court decision preventing the trucks from passing, and they are being held solely under the observation of customs officials. He also stated that customs officers have been rude and unresponsive to drivers' questions.

    The Azerbaijani Consulate in Batumi told Report that they are aware of the situation and are working to resolve it. The Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia confirmed that a written complaint has been submitted, and the matter is under their attention.

    Azerbaijani trucks Batumi Azerbaijani Consulate in Batumi Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia
    Photo
    Video
    Gürcüstan 20 gündən artıqdır Azərbaycanın tütün daşıyan yük avtomobillərini gömrükdən buraxmır - ƏLAVƏ OLUNUB
    Photo
    Video
    Грузия более 20 дней не пропускает через таможню азербайджанские грузовики с табачной продукцией - ДОПОЛНЕНО

    Latest News

    19:49

    Bekmurodov: Creation of OTS member countries' NGO platform is important step

    Foreign policy
    19:38

    EP sounds alarm over Hungary's 'deepening rule of law crisis'

    Other countries
    19:28
    Photo

    Azerbaijan becomes significant player within Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    18:51

    Trump expected to name new Fed chair before Christmas

    Other countries
    18:41

    Ukraine agrees to peace proposal, with only "minor details" to settle, official says

    Other countries
    18:19

    Another group of former IDPs to be relocated to Kalbajar on Nov. 26

    Domestic policy
    18:11

    Explosion at courthouse in Türkiye leaves several injured

    Region
    18:03

    Baku to host first meeting of OTS labor, employment and social protection ministers

    Foreign policy
    17:51

    IAEA: Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant needs cooperation agreement in event of Ukraine peace

    Other countries
    All News Feed