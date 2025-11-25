Azerbaijani trucks held at Georgian border for 20+ days — No explanation given

Azerbaijani trucks have been stopped at the Batumi and Tbilisi border checkpoints in Georgia for more than 20 days.

Speaking to Report, truck driver Aslan Karimov said the issue affects only trucks carrying tobacco, while other cargo passes freely:

"Only our trucks are being held, Georgian trucks pass without issue. No reason is given, and no clear response is provided. We applied to the customs authorities, but were told the trucks are under the supervision of the financial police. However, these are transit goods headed to Europe."

Karimov noted that there is no court decision preventing the trucks from passing, and they are being held solely under the observation of customs officials. He also stated that customs officers have been rude and unresponsive to drivers' questions.

The Azerbaijani Consulate in Batumi told Report that they are aware of the situation and are working to resolve it. The Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia confirmed that a written complaint has been submitted, and the matter is under their attention.