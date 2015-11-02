Azerbaijan launches new charges for violation of traffic rules

Bakuı. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed law on amendments to the Administrative Offences Code.

Report informs, under amendments charges launched for not organizing inspection of technical condition of vehicles and medical examination of drivers.

Thus, charges from five hundred to eight hundred manats for officials, from two thousand to two thousand five hundred manats for legal persons determined for not organizing pre-driving inspection of technical condition of vehicles carrying out passenger and freight transport as well as pre-driving and other necessary medical examination of the drivers of the vehicles.

In addition, administrative arrest will be applied from fifteen days to a month for driving such vehicle for passenger transport without right to drive vehicles of public use.

Administrative arrest applies from one month to two months for repeated committing of the offense mentioned in Article 152.5 of the Code by the person receiving administrative punishment.