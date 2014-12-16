Azerbaijan Defense Ministry: Ceasefire violated 44 times in a day

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 44 times in a day. Report was told by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Thus, the Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces from the positions located in Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Shikhlar, Merzili, Garagashli, Sarijali of Agdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Gorgan, Garakhanbeyli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, near Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as the nameless heights of Khojavend and Fizuli regions. The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.