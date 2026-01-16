Azerbaijan, Belarus mull cooperation in law enforcement

A delegation led by Belarus"s Minister of Internal Affairs, Police Lieutenant General Ivan Kubrakov, arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit.

Azerbaijan"s Ministry of Internal Affairs told Report that as part of the visit, the Belarusian delegation was received by Azerbaijan"s Minister of Internal Affairs, Colonel General Vilayat Eyvazov.

During the meeting, Eyvazov addressed issues of cooperation with Belarus in the field of law enforcement and emphasized that the focus of bilateral interaction is on combating key forms of transnational organized crime, including illicit drug trafficking, human trafficking, illegal migration, and cybercrime. He noted that achieving tangible results in these areas is possible only through close and coordinated joint efforts.

The sides also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.

Ivan Kubrakov, expressed gratitude to his Azerbaijani counterpart for the warm welcome and hospitality.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the ministers signed a protocol on mutual cooperation.