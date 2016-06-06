Arrested ex-minister wants early release

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ Khazar District Court considered the request of parole of Nijat Guliyev who had worked as acting Minister of Foreign Economic Relations of Azerbaijan.

Report informs the court has rejected the petition.

Dissatisfied N. Guliyev filed an appeal against the decision.

Baku Appeals Court Judge Gail Mammadov will chair the meeting on June 9 in Baku Appeals Court.

Notably, N. Guliyev was arrested by officers of former Ministry of National Security (MNS) on August 7, 2013.

He was found guilty of possession of illegal firearms.

A criminal case was opened to him on the Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan (Illegal purchase, transfer, selling, storage, transportation or carrying of fire-arms, accessories to it, supplies (except for the smooth-bore hunting weapon and ammunition to it)).

N. Guliyev has worked as an acting Minister of Foreign Economic Relations of Azerbaijan. Earlier, in 2005, he was arrested on October 19. Although he was accused of taking part in the coup d'etat later he released.



