74 anti-tank mines cleared in Azerbaijan's liberated territories over past week

Between September 29 and October 5, a total of 74 anti-tank mines, 82 anti-personnel mines, and 517 pieces of unexploded ordnance were discovered and neutralized in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, according to the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), Report informs.

The agency's weekly update stated that 1,432.8 hectares of land were cleared during humanitarian demining operations.

The operations were carried out by ANAMA in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the State Border Service, and four private companies in the districts of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Shusha, Khojavand, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, Zangilan, as well as the recently liberated villages of Baghanis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili in the Gazakh district.