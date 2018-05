Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ The accident took place in Baku circular road. Report informs referring to witnesses, "Daewoo" bus and "Man" truck collided. 5 passengers on the bus were injured during the accident. They were hospitalized by ambulance.

The road being narrow and slippery due to rain was shown as a reason of the accident.

The officers of Yasamal District Police Department (DPD) are investigating the exact causes of the accident.