Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ 12 year old child stole 17 500 manats from the house.

Report informs referring to the official website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) as a result of search operations conducted by Khatai District Police Office (DPO) the 12 year old Abbasov Ziya Gunduz oglu was arrested a week after. He was released after being questioned.