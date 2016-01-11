11 people were fined for violating rules of currency control

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ 11 people were fined in Baku for violating the rules of currency regulation.

Report informs, Interior Ministry's official website reported.

Thus, as a result of operations conducted by Nasimi District Police Office (DPO) Section 22 residents of Baku Ziraddin Alasgarov, Bahruz Bilalov, Samir Masimov, Ibish Nuriyev, Mammadali Ismayilov, resident of Sumgayit Nijat Ismayilov, resident of Hajigabul Zaur Aliyev, resident of Oguz Chalabiyev Vahid, Rashad Jafarov, resident of Masalli Rashad Jafarov, resident of Neftchala Vusal Hasanov and Emin Alakbarov were detained and fined after protocol was drawn up for violation of Article 222.1 of Code of Administrative Offences (Purchase and sale or exchange of currency values at public places in violation of legislation of Azerbaijan Republic about currency regulation).