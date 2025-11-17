WTDC-25 in Baku registers record participation, ITU official says

The World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25) in Baku has recorded a historic number of participants, Cosmas Luckyson Zavazava, Director of the ITU Telecommunication Development Bureau, said at a press conference, Report informs.

Zavazava said the conference has gathered over 2,300 participants, including more than 65 ministers and heads of relevant agencies from around the world.

"We are here to discuss how digital technologies can improve people's lives. The record number of participants reflects the global interest in the digital development agenda," he noted.

He emphasized that despite technological progress, major disparities remain: 46 countries are still classified as least developed and face difficulties in connectivity and access to modern technologies. Small island states, he added, are particularly vulnerable to climate change, external shocks, and natural disasters.

The ITU, Zavazava stressed, considers it a global responsibility to work with all countries and regions, regardless of development level. Key priorities include reducing the digital divide between urban and rural areas, developing digital skills, and ensuring inclusive access to technology.

He highlighted that the CIS region, along with the Americas and Europe, has nearly achieved gender parity in digital access.

Zavazava added that innovation gaps, digital skills, and cybersecurity challenges-especially amid rapidly emerging technologies-will be central topics of discussion at WTDC-25.