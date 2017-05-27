Tablets get cheaper in Azerbaijan

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ In April, 2017, prices for personal computers in Azerbaijan up by 0.4%. They also soared by 3.1% in January, 0.8% in February and 0.7% in March.

Report informs referring to State Statistics Committee (SSC).

The notebook prices increased by 1.6% in January, 0.7% both in February and March, 0.2% in April. Tablets started to drop in price after 3-month rise. Thus, tablet prices were up by 1.7% in January, 0.2% in February, 0.4% in March and down by 0.7% in April.

According to official statistics, in April, per unit average price of personal computers was AZN 719.57, notebooks - AZN 726.52, and tablets - AZN 381.99.