Successful startup of Nar and Microsoft Imagine Cup launches

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Known for paying a special importance to the formation of young professional staff and development of their knowledge and skills, Nar continues to support the Microsoft Imagine Cup Innovation contest. The Microsoft Imagine Cup, traditionally supported by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Copyright Agency, Microsoft Azerbaijan, Pasha Bank and Nar, is one of the most large-scale innovation contests, held annually among the students all over the world.

In the frames of the national stage, the teams will present their projects for consideration by the jury, composed of the experts in the relevant field. Winners of this round will get a chance to participate in the Imagine Cup 2018 final, to be held in the USA, and contest for the main prize of 100 000 USD, which is to be used for further development of the project.

During the National round of the Imagine Cup 2018, the jury will evaluate the unique ideas, innovative technological solutions, and proper presentation skills of the contestants, along with supporting them in creating their ‘Made in Azerbaijan’ products. This year, there will be 3 more nominations; the ‘Mixed Reality’, ‘Artificial Intelligence’ and ‘Big Data’ are the additional ones.

Development of education, science, and culture is one of the main priorities of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy of “Nar”. Visit nar.az for more information about the mobile operator’s CSR strategy.

‘Azerfon’ LLC started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. With a large network of over 6500 base stations, covering 93% of the country’s territory, Nar provides more than 2 million subscribers with the highest quality services.