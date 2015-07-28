Samsung’s new monitor doubles as a wireless charger

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ Samsung's latest SE370 monitor will have a wireless charging pad built into its plinth. This aims to de-clutter office drones' desks, or at least provide more space for other forms of clutter, Report informs citing foreign media.

The pad uses the Qi wireless charging standard, and while Samsung swings both ways as a member of both the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) and the Alliance for Wireless Power (A4WP), the new monitor only supports the WPC system.

The Samsung Galaxy S6 smartphone supports both standards, but that’s a flagship product; the SE370 monitor is more mass market.

With a resolution of 1920×1080, and only one port for each of HDMI (1.4), DisplayPort (1.2) and D-Sub, it’s available in 23.6-inch and 27-inch sizes. No price has been announced yet, Samsung is saving that for the official unveiling at the IFA trade fair.

It must be a little galling for Samsung to be following a lead set by Ikea but it is putting on a brave face. Seok-gi Kim, senior vice president, visual display business at Samsung Electronics said: “Through the integration of wireless mobile charging technology, our innovative SE370 monitor dramatically improves efficiency, convenience and connectivity at home and at work – representing another significant milestone in our long history of industry-firsts.”