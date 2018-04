Baku. 16 February. REPORT. AZ / "Bakcell copes with current economic situation better than competitors"

Report informs, President of Bakcell Richard Shearer told reporters Tuesday.

He noted that the number of Bakcell users not reduced in current economic situation, but some of them cut their spending.

"Most of our clients have multiple SIM cards.

However, according to our observations, they spend greater resources for Bakcell", added R.Shearer.