    President Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of WTDC-25

    ICT
    • 17 November, 2025
    • 10:33
    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a message to the participants of the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25) held in Baku.

    According to Report, the message was read out by Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev.

    Prezident İlham Əliyev WTDC-25-in iştirakçılarına müraciət ünvanlayıb
    Президент Ильхам Алиев направил обращение участникам WTDC-25

