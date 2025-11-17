President Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of WTDC-25
ICT
- 17 November, 2025
- 10:33
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a message to the participants of the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25) held in Baku.
According to Report, the message was read out by Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev.
Latest News
10:49
US under secretary of state for political affairs visits ArmeniaRegion
10:45
Cosmas Zavazava: Baku Declaration to renew global digital agendaICT
10:33
President Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of WTDC-25ICT
10:27
ITU chief calls for global commitments on digital developmentICT
10:16
ITU Sec.-Gen.: Baku - city of digital development victoriesICT
10:06
Euronews: Relations between Azerbaijan, Central Asian countries reaching level of strategic partnershipForeign policy
10:02
Black box analysis of Turkish C-130 crash to conclude this weekRegion
09:45
CBA currency exchange rates (17.11.2025)Finance
09:39