    President approves agreement on World Telecommunication Development Conference

    ICT
    • 14 October, 2025
    • 17:00
    President Ilham Aliyev has approved the agreement on the hosting, organization, and financing of the World Telecommunication Development Conference, according to Report.

    Ümumdünya Telekommunikasiyanın İnkişafı Konfransı ilə bağlı saziş təsdiqlənib
    Президент утвердил соглашение о Всемирной конференции по развитию телекоммуникаций

