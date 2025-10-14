President approves agreement on World Telecommunication Development Conference
ICT
- 14 October, 2025
- 17:00
President Ilham Aliyev has approved the agreement on the hosting, organization, and financing of the World Telecommunication Development Conference, according to Report.
